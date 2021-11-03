Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Metro Bank (LON:MTRO)

Metro Bank (LON:MTRO)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 82 ($1.07) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price points to a potential downside of 21.08% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.50) price target on shares of Metro Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

LON:MTRO traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 103.90 ($1.36). The company had a trading volume of 688,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,188. Metro Bank has a fifty-two week low of GBX 57.88 ($0.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 163 ($2.13). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 104.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 106.17. The firm has a market cap of £179.15 million and a P/E ratio of -0.86.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

