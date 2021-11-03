Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Metro Bank (LON:MTRO)

Metro Bank (LON:MTRO)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 82 ($1.07) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price points to a potential downside of 21.08% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.50) price target on shares of Metro Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

LON:MTRO traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 103.90 ($1.36). The company had a trading volume of 688,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,188. Metro Bank has a fifty-two week low of GBX 57.88 ($0.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 163 ($2.13). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 104.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 106.17. The firm has a market cap of £179.15 million and a P/E ratio of -0.86.

Metro Bank Company Profile

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

