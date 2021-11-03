Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Frasers Group (LON:FRAS)

Frasers Group (LON:FRAS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 850 ($11.11) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Frasers Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Frasers Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of FRAS stock traded down GBX 9 ($0.12) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 651 ($8.51). 243,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,750. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 654.33. Frasers Group has a 12-month low of GBX 358.80 ($4.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 717.50 ($9.37). The firm has a market cap of £3.31 billion and a PE ratio of -39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.28.

In related news, insider David Daly purchased 7,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 676 ($8.83) per share, for a total transaction of £49,740.08 ($64,985.73).

About Frasers Group

Frasers Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

