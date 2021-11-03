Liberum Capital Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM)

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by Liberum Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 35.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DOM. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of DOM stock traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 388.20 ($5.07). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,660. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 401.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 392.56. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 52 week low of GBX 301.40 ($3.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 443.68 ($5.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of £1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 29.16.

In related news, insider Stella David purchased 30,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 370 ($4.83) per share, for a total transaction of £111,011.10 ($145,036.71). Also, insider Dominic Paul acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 381 ($4.98) per share, for a total transaction of £53,340 ($69,689.05).

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,147 stores in the United Kingdom and 54 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

