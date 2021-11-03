Lookers (LON:LOOK) Price Target Raised to GBX 110 at Liberum Capital

Lookers (LON:LOOK) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 110 ($1.44) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 73.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of Lookers in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Lookers stock traded down GBX 1.77 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 63.53 ($0.83). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,914. The firm has a market capitalization of £248.93 million and a PE ratio of 3.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 66.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 63.29. Lookers has a fifty-two week low of GBX 22 ($0.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 75.61 ($0.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.75, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.93.

In other Lookers news, insider Duncan McPhee sold 9,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 64 ($0.84), for a total transaction of £6,388.48 ($8,346.59).

Lookers Company Profile

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and vans; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customers' vehicles. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 148 franchised dealerships representing 31 manufacturers from 102 locations.

