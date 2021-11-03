Loungers (LON:LGRS) Price Target Raised to GBX 375

Loungers (LON:LGRS) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 375 ($4.90) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.93% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Loungers from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of LGRS stock remained flat at $GBX 280 ($3.66) during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 17,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,434. The company has a market cap of £287.67 million and a P/E ratio of -25.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 283.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 280.18. Loungers has a 52 week low of GBX 131.28 ($1.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 395.25 ($5.16).

Loungers plc operates cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. As of April 19, 2020, it operated 165 sites, including 136 Lounges and 29 Cosy Club cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

