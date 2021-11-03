LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Short Interest Update

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the September 30th total of 1,100,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 285,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 99.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 698,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,805,000 after purchasing an additional 348,592 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after acquiring an additional 127,927 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 246,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,876,000 after buying an additional 124,056 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in LTC Properties by 1,627.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 100,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in LTC Properties by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,526,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,009,000 after buying an additional 94,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $32.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 9.45 and a quick ratio of 9.45. LTC Properties has a one year low of $31.60 and a one year high of $44.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.96.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.29). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 37.16%. The firm had revenue of $37.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. LTC Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LTC Properties will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 94.61%.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

