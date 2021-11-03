Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $17.16

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.16 and last traded at $18.49, with a volume of 7865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 2.40.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $301.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumber Liquidators news, Director Douglas T. Moore sold 10,511 shares of Lumber Liquidators stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $221,151.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Nowicki acquired 5,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,905.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LL. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 3,292.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 94,737.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile (NYSE:LL)

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.