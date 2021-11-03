Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $45.32, but opened at $52.11. Lyft shares last traded at $50.24, with a volume of 288,890 shares traded.

The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 79.27% and a negative net margin of 65.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.44) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LYFT shares. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Lyft from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist increased their price objective on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lyft from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lyft in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

In related news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $1,753,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 6,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $307,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 65,359 shares of company stock valued at $3,197,423 over the last 90 days. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYFT. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 16,195 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,496 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.92.

About Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

