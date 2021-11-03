Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $45.32, but opened at $52.11. Lyft shares last traded at $50.24, with a volume of 288,890 shares traded.
The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 79.27% and a negative net margin of 65.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.44) EPS.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LYFT shares. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Lyft from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist increased their price objective on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lyft from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lyft in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.17.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYFT. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 16,195 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,496 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.92.
About Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT)
Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.
See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.