LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Cut to $95.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.74% from the stock’s previous close.

LYB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Redburn Partners began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.94.

Shares of NYSE LYB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.30. 10,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733,992. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $69.47 and a 1-year high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.98.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The company’s revenue was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 20 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 40.0% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.3% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.8% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

