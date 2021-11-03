Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.80

Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.80 and last traded at $18.80, with a volume of 5502 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.41.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Mack-Cali Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mack-Cali Realty from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Mack-Cali Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 27.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mack-Cali Realty in the second quarter worth $116,000. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI)

Mack-Cali Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

