MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Sets New 1-Year High at $72.79

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $72.79 and last traded at $72.74, with a volume of 232 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.66.

Several brokerages have commented on MTSI. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.14.

The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.21, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.71 and its 200-day moving average is $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.47.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $773,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $25,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 469,232 shares of company stock worth $29,907,130. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 43,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,502,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,322,000 after acquiring an additional 240,010 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.3% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 230,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. 71.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

