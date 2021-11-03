MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 109.07% and a negative return on equity of 41.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share.

Shares of MGNX traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,529. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 2.08. MacroGenics has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $36.48.

In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 100,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.64 per share, with a total value of $2,064,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 400,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.94 per share, with a total value of $8,376,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MacroGenics stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

MGNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Sunday, September 19th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.29.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

