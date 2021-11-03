Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 35.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Magellan Midstream Partners updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.430-$4.430 EPS and its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.100-$1.100 EPS.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,797. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.14. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $33.95 and a 52 week high of $53.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.03%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMP. Raymond James upped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

