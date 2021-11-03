Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 35.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Magellan Midstream Partners updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.430-$4.430 EPS and its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.100-$1.100 EPS.
Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,797. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.14. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $33.95 and a 52 week high of $53.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.03%.
About Magellan Midstream Partners
Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.
