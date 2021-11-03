ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $80.00. The stock had previously closed at $87.50, but opened at $83.30. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. ManTech International shares last traded at $81.35, with a volume of 1,176 shares trading hands.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MANT. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.20.

In other ManTech International news, CEO Kevin M. Phillips sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $1,873,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,658,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 3,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $278,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,395 over the last three months. Company insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 170.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in ManTech International during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in ManTech International by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of ManTech International during the first quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.75.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ManTech International Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ManTech International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MANT)

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

