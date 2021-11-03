ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $80.00. The stock had previously closed at $87.50, but opened at $83.30. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. ManTech International shares last traded at $81.35, with a volume of 1,176 shares trading hands.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MANT. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.20.
In other ManTech International news, CEO Kevin M. Phillips sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $1,873,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,658,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 3,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $278,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,395 over the last three months. Company insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.75.
ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ManTech International Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ManTech International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MANT)
ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.
