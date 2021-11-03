Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) to Issue $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%.

Shares of TSE:MFC traded up C$0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$25.00. 5,189,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,701,279. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$24.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$24.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$48.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.24. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of C$18.49 and a 1-year high of C$27.68.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$25.82 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 22.1900013 earnings per share for the current year.

MFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Manulife Financial to C$38.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$30.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$30.75.

In other Manulife Financial news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total value of C$322,455.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$228,039.22. Also, Director Sebastian Pariath sold 2,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.27, for a total transaction of C$72,683.56. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,910 shares of company stock worth $926,405.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

