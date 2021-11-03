Maro (MARO) Price Reaches $0.12

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. One Maro coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC on major exchanges. Maro has a total market capitalization of $59.92 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Maro has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00050618 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $147.14 or 0.00234128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00011934 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.64 or 0.00098086 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004225 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Maro Coin Profile

Maro is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 953,852,055 coins and its circulating supply is 496,826,899 coins. The official message board for Maro is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maro’s official website is ma.ro/# . The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Buying and Selling Maro

