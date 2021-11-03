Masco (NYSE:MAS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Masco (NYSE:MAS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.670-$3.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

MAS stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.45. The company had a trading volume of 12,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,177. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.33. Masco has a 52 week low of $51.53 and a 52 week high of $68.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.20.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Masco will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.21.

In related news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $2,819,235.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,355,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,509 shares of company stock worth $7,747,020. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Masco stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 936,129 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,681 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of Masco worth $55,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

