Matryx (MTX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3,100.00

Matryx (CURRENCY:MTX) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. One Matryx coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0310 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Matryx has a total market capitalization of $720,155.97 and $3,100.00 worth of Matryx was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Matryx has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Matryx alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00050020 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.73 or 0.00220310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.54 or 0.00097541 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00011696 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Matryx Coin Profile

MTX is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2017. Matryx’s total supply is 314,159,265 coins and its circulating supply is 23,224,303 coins. Matryx’s official website is matryx.ai . The Reddit community for Matryx is /r/matryx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matryx’s official Twitter account is @matryx_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Matryx is a decentralized platform created to make online collaboration more efficient through a a bounty system, a library of digital assets, and a marketplace. In the platform, users can post problems/jobs, along with a bounty for their solution, allowing bounty hunters in the platform to complete the bounty in collaboration and to share the rewards. Rewards are given to all relevant contributors, and all submissions are added to the Matryx library and marketplace for future purchase. The MTX is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to interact with the platform. Bounties are paid in MTX on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Matryx

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matryx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matryx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Matryx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Matryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Matryx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.