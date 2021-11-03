Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Sets New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $32.76 and last traded at $32.22, with a volume of 2245 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.50.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.14. Merus had a negative return on equity of 51.93% and a negative net margin of 231.19%.

MRUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Merus from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Merus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Merus from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Merus from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.17.

In related news, SVP Kruif John De sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $53,900.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 985,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $27,129,355.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRUS. Boxer Capital LLC grew its holdings in Merus by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,691,000 after buying an additional 472,151 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merus in the 1st quarter valued at $3,656,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Merus by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 5,819 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merus in the 1st quarter valued at $1,058,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merus by 216.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 251,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 172,036 shares during the period. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.17 and a 200 day moving average of $22.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 0.89.

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

