Meter Governance Price Hits $10.14 on Top Exchanges (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 29.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $23.50 million and $26.21 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for $10.14 or 0.00016336 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded up 92.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000109 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

