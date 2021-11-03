MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 1.8% over the last three years.
Shares of CXH traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $9.83. 3,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,902. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.17. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $10.74.
About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It intends to distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital in order to maintain its managed distribution level. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.
Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.