MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 1.8% over the last three years.

Shares of CXH traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $9.83. 3,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,902. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.17. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $10.74.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,582 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.80% of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.19% of the company’s stock.

About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It intends to distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital in order to maintain its managed distribution level. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

