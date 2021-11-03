Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) 24-Hour Volume Hits $40,088.00

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 3rd. During the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Mirrored Apple coin can currently be bought for approximately $151.76 or 0.00241447 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Apple has a total market capitalization of $23.54 million and $40,088.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Apple alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.30 or 0.00084800 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.53 or 0.00074024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.02 or 0.00101853 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,983.56 or 1.00205734 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,557.37 or 0.07250691 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00022271 BTC.

About Mirrored Apple

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 155,139 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Apple is mirror.finance

Mirrored Apple Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Apple should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Apple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Apple and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.