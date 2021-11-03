Monterey Bio Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:MTRYU) Quiet Period To End on November 10th

Monterey Bio Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:MTRYU) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, November 10th. Monterey Bio Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 1st. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Monterey Bio Acquisition’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

MTRYU opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. Monterey Bio Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $10.43.

