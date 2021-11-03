MoonTrust (MNTT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $32,769.00

MoonTrust (CURRENCY:MNTT) traded down 13.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. One MoonTrust coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. MoonTrust has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and $32,769.00 worth of MoonTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MoonTrust has traded down 46.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.19 or 0.00084614 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.46 or 0.00073906 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.95 or 0.00101725 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,893.64 or 1.00048022 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,549.95 or 0.07237836 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00022213 BTC.

MoonTrust Coin Profile

MoonTrust’s total supply is 974,750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for MoonTrust is https://reddit.com/r/moontrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MoonTrust’s official Twitter account is @MoonTrustTeam

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonTrust directly using U.S. dollars.

