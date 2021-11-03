Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mplx had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 30.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

MPLX stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,177. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.84. Mplx has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $31.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.83.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MPLX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.96 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Mplx in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on Mplx from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mplx from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.12.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

