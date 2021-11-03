MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Short Interest Update

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 931,400 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the September 30th total of 773,100 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 301,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $84.69 on Wednesday. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1-year low of $73.35 and a 1-year high of $96.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.37%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 174.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,101,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,793,000 after purchasing an additional 700,109 shares during the period. Nitorum Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter worth approximately $32,883,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,790,000 after acquiring an additional 237,520 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,684,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,895,000 after acquiring an additional 222,996 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 286.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 236,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,246,000 after acquiring an additional 175,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.