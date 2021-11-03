Multiplier (BMXX) Reaches One Day Volume of $28,191.00

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded down 12.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 3rd. Multiplier has a market capitalization of $294,578.06 and $28,191.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Multiplier has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar. One Multiplier coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000463 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.19 or 0.00084614 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.46 or 0.00073906 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.95 or 0.00101725 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,893.64 or 1.00048022 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,549.95 or 0.07237836 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00022213 BTC.

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Multiplier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

