National Grid (LON:NG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $929.84

National Grid plc (LON:NG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 929.84 ($12.15) and traded as high as GBX 952.24 ($12.44). National Grid shares last traded at GBX 948.30 ($12.39), with a volume of 2,700,976 shares changing hands.

NG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price objective on National Grid in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,039.85 ($13.59).

Get National Grid alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 927.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 929.84. The stock has a market cap of £34.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.06.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.