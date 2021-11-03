nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) VP Sells $11,998.14 in Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) VP Jeanette Sellers sold 159 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $11,998.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of nCino stock traded up $1.13 on Wednesday, reaching $76.09. 409,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,926. nCino, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $90.22. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.29 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.53.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. nCino had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in nCino by 38.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,076,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354,680 shares in the last quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in nCino in the first quarter worth $159,212,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in nCino by 99.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,260,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,407 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in nCino by 253.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,941,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the first quarter valued at $89,761,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NCNO shares. William Blair started coverage on nCino in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nCino has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.40.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

