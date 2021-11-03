nDivision Inc. (OTCMKTS:NDVN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

nDivision Inc. (OTCMKTS:NDVN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the September 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:NDVN opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.60. nDivision has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $1.50.
nDivision Company Profile
