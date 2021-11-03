Nerve Finance (NRV) Price Up 122% This Week

Nerve Finance (CURRENCY:NRV) traded 53.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. Nerve Finance has a total market capitalization of $9.34 million and approximately $14.14 million worth of Nerve Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nerve Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000321 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nerve Finance has traded 122% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00050536 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $141.43 or 0.00225010 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.16 or 0.00098889 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00011716 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004229 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Nerve Finance Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “NERVE is a purely decentralized network that is open source and not owned by anyone or bound to any jurisdiction. NERVE Corp only sells shares in the contract on behalf of current owners. Each NERVE (NRV) token holder receives his share according to their share of outstanding NERVE (NRV) tokens. Each token holder can redeem this amount according to their token shares at any time. The GAS costs are borne by the token holders themselves. Everyone can decide for themselves when and how much profit should be paid out. As opposed to conventional stock, the NERVE token entitles the investor to a share in total revenue rather than net profit. That’s why investors are shielded from losses. “

Buying and Selling Nerve Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerve Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nerve Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nerve Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

