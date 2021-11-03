Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.91

Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.91 and traded as high as $7.05. Netlist shares last traded at $6.91, with a volume of 705,713 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NLST. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Netlist from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Netlist from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 86.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average of $4.91.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $64.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.00 million. Netlist had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 202.56%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netlist, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netlist, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of memory subsystems for the computing and communications markets. Its products include storage class memory, non volatile memory, embedded flash, specialty dimms and NVME SSD. The company was founded by Jayesh Bhakta, Chun Ki Hong and Christopher Lopes in June 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

