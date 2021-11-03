Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.23, Yahoo Finance reports. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 38.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.08 earnings per share.

NXST traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $162.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,083. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.73. Nexstar Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $81.51 and a fifty-two week high of $163.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.12%.

In other news, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $26,932.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 9,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $1,569,594.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,462 shares of company stock valued at $2,563,507 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NXST shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.40.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

