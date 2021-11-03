Nokomis Capital L.L.C. Acquires New Holdings in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Nokomis Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 287,704 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,000. Vera Bradley makes up approximately 1.4% of Nokomis Capital L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. owned about 0.85% of Vera Bradley as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRA. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Vera Bradley by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Vera Bradley by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 1.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vera Bradley by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Vera Bradley by 28.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,289 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

VRA stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,449. The company has a market capitalization of $353.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.83. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $13.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.31.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VRA shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Vera Bradley from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vera Bradley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

In related news, Director Edward M. Schmults sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $99,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

