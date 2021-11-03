Nokomis Capital L.L.C. Has $15.84 Million Stock Position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Nokomis Capital L.L.C. trimmed its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 58.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,759 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 293,007 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Financial makes up 6.1% of Nokomis Capital L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. owned about 0.76% of B. Riley Financial worth $15,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 114.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after buying an additional 31,286 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 6.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,733,000 after buying an additional 20,753 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $737,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $1,015,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 416,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,449,000 after acquiring an additional 32,880 shares during the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

In other B. Riley Financial news, Director Randall E. Paulson purchased 10,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.82 per share, with a total value of $608,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Randall E. Paulson purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.51 per share, for a total transaction of $907,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 114,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,923,372.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 203,005 shares of company stock worth $12,492,512. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of B. Riley Financial stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.24 and a 200 day moving average of $67.34. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.65 and a 52-week high of $78.95.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a yield of 3.4%. This is an increase from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th.

B. Riley Financial Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RILY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY).

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.