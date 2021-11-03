Nokomis Capital L.L.C. Invests $3.36 Million in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Nokomis Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 936,900 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,000. Synchronoss Technologies comprises 1.3% of Nokomis Capital L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. owned approximately 2.12% of Synchronoss Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. Santa Monica Partners LP bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lowered Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.53.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $214.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.99. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $6.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.80.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $71.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.49 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Synchronoss Technologies Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.