Nokomis Capital L.L.C. Lowers Stock Position in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRPMU)

Nokomis Capital L.L.C. reduced its position in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRPMU) by 68.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,504 shares during the period. Nokomis Capital L.L.C.’s holdings in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BRPMU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger by 5.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 129,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger during the first quarter worth $102,000.

OTCMKTS BRPMU traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,117. B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $17.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.04.

B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

