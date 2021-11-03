Nokomis Capital L.L.C. Makes New $1.38 Million Investment in Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:LAAAU)

Nokomis Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:LAAAU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,380,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth about $613,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth about $383,000.

Shares of LAAAU stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.09. Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $10.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08.

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Shanghai, China.

