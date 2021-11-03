Nokomis Capital L.L.C. Purchases 31,870 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Nokomis Capital L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,613 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 31,870 shares during the period. Northern Oil and Gas accounts for approximately 3.2% of Nokomis Capital L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. owned about 0.60% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $8,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 16.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 15,674 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 382.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,964 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 148,172 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,352,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 126,532 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 70,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,747,000. 67.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NOG traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,304. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $27.87. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.42.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 387.23% and a negative return on equity of 102.70%. The firm had revenue of $225.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NOG shares. Piper Sandler raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist increased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.30.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.