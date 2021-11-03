Nokomis Capital L.L.C. Purchases New Holdings in iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI)

Nokomis Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 245,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. owned about 1.50% of iMedia Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iMedia Brands by 184.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of iMedia Brands during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iMedia Brands during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iMedia Brands during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iMedia Brands during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IMBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iMedia Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of iMedia Brands from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of IMBI stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $6.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,197. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. iMedia Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.00.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $113.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.55 million. iMedia Brands had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that iMedia Brands, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iMedia Brands Company Profile

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches; home and consumer; electronics; beauty and wellness; and fashion and accessories.

