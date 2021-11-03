Nokomis Capital L.L.C. Raises Position in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Nokomis Capital L.L.C. lifted its holdings in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 330,484 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 116,984 shares during the quarter. SandRidge Energy makes up about 0.8% of Nokomis Capital L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. owned 0.91% of SandRidge Energy worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in SandRidge Energy by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,168,765 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,900,000 after acquiring an additional 301,403 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,678,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in SandRidge Energy by 32.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 831,421 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after buying an additional 201,916 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $682,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SandRidge Energy by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,445,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,080,000 after purchasing an additional 151,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

SandRidge Energy stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,162. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.02. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $478.96 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 2.93.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $34.20 million during the quarter.

SandRidge Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 10th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to repurchase up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

