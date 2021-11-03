Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 438,600 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the September 30th total of 367,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Nordson news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $481,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Nordson by 107.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 723,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,911,000 after acquiring an additional 375,090 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,519,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,993,000 after buying an additional 195,534 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP acquired a new stake in Nordson in the 1st quarter worth about $29,191,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Nordson by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 191,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,047,000 after buying an additional 119,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,057,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,702,000 after purchasing an additional 112,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NDSN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.25.

NDSN stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $259.98. The company had a trading volume of 319 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,332. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. Nordson has a 52-week low of $178.60 and a 52-week high of $262.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $646.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.27 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 37.23%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

