Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.43. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 5,021,675 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.20 price target on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of $223.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.78.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 208,450 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 27,695,248 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,626,000 after buying an additional 913,847 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 343,969 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 189,308 shares during the last quarter. 13.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

