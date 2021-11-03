Novonix Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) Short Interest Update

Novonix Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 269,900 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the September 30th total of 223,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,197,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:NVNXF opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. Novonix has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $6.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.75.

Get Novonix alerts:

Novonix Company Profile

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. The company operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Novonix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novonix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.