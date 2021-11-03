Novonix (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.31

Novonix Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.31 and last traded at $6.27, with a volume of 310814 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.03.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.75.

About Novonix (OTCMKTS:NVNXF)

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. The company operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

