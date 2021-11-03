Nutriband Inc.’s (OTCMKTS:NTRB) Quiet Period Will Expire on November 10th

Nutriband’s (OTCMKTS:NTRB) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, November 10th. Nutriband had issued 1,056,000 shares in its public offering on October 1st. The total size of the offering was $6,600,000 based on an initial share price of $6.25. During Nutriband’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nutriband from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of NTRB stock opened at $6.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.16 million and a PE ratio of -12.81. Nutriband has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.

Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.71 million. Nutriband had a negative net margin of 225.58% and a negative return on equity of 42.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nutriband will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nutriband

Nutriband, Inc engages in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. It delivers abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system which provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain. It operates through the Pocono Coated Products and Active Intelligence segments.

