Nutrien Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Nutrien has a payout ratio of 35.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Nutrien to earn $6.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.5%.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.22. 2,190,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,159. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.16. The company has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $37.79 and a fifty-two week high of $73.50.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 9.26%. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nutrien will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Nutrien from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. HSBC upped their price objective on Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.57.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.