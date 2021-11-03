Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Trading Down 7.3%

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE)’s stock price was down 7.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$4.62 and last traded at C$4.96. Approximately 364,907 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 235,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.35.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OBE shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$4.75 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get Obsidian Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.83, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$373.52 million and a P/E ratio of 1.07.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.