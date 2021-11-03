Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.28. Ocean Power Technologies shares last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 847,943 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $115.93 million, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPTT. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Ocean Power Technologies by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,831 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 16,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ocean Power Technologies by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,204 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 60,552 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Ocean Power Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ocean Power Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Ocean Power Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc engages in commercializing proprietary systems that generate electricity predominantly by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. It offers the PB3 PowerBuoy which generates electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. The company operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe; and Asia and Australia.

