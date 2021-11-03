Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.80

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.80 and last traded at $15.02, with a volume of 1733368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OCGN shares. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.

The company has a quick ratio of 25.13, a current ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.97 and a beta of 4.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average of $8.18.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Research analysts expect that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Subramanian sold 7,990 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $79,580.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 125,000 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $940,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 516,092 shares of company stock valued at $4,473,943 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCGN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the second quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ocugen by 50.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the second quarter worth $55,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ocugen by 41.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the second quarter worth $80,000. 28.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

